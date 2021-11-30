Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups and classes the week of December 5 through 11:
Tuesday, December 7:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is currently meeting via conference call.
• Call: (312) 874-7636
• Enter the conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
5 p.m. – Heartsaver® Courses
Heartsaver® CPR and AED: 5 to 9 p.m.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.
Heartsaver® CPR & AED and First Aid Training – 5 to 10 p.m.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Heartsaver First Aid is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrive. Additional fee is $25.
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the class(es). These classes do NOT fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required at (319) 352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.
Saturday, December 11
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
This month’s meeting will be a Christmas party and cookie exchange. If attendees are able, they can bring 1 to 2 dozen treats to share and exchange with the group. Treats must be individually wrapped.
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition. Call (319) 352-4961 with questions. Masks are required.