Find a variety of events taking place at Waverly Health Center (WHC) during the week of Jan. 16 through 22:
Monday, Jan. 17
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to all who want to join in on the singing and fun! Parkinson’s Singing Group meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required.
For more information, call 319-483-4118.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
6 to 7 p.m. – “Stress Less and Thrive”
January’s Speakers Series will feature WHC Community Health Specialist Sheena Frey as she aims to increase awareness of the impact stress has on you and your health. Learn how to identify sources of stress and the tools that build resilience along with balance in day to day life.
Event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet. To join via Google:
Visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh
Or dial in by phone: +1 304-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 568 303#
Event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call 319-483-1360 with questions.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, Jan. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Masks are required. Registration is requested at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/FitAgain or 319-483-1360.