Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host several upcoming events.
Wednesday, Oct. 20:
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
This clinic is intended to assist members of the public in completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney.
Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known upfront, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
By appointment only. Please call 319-483-1360 to schedule your appointment, and bring a valid ID.
Saturday, Oct. 23:
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
Located in the CG Room at WHC, this class is for expecting parents. Please contact the birthing center at 319-352-4953 to register. Fee is $35.
Thursday, Oct. 28:
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?”
Has your weight caused health problems or emotional pain? Has it prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, join us to learn about our surgical weight loss program!
This event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC, and via Google Meet.
• Google Meet: meet.google.com/yea-uvhz-nab
• Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 PIN: 189 717 726#
This presentation is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 319-352-8033 or www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/fitagain.