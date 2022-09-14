WAVERLY – Four members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named August/September Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.

Corrie Ramige of Shell Rock, community relations, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator stated, “There is not a day that goes by that Corrie is not involved in promoting and making WHC better. Likely, due to humility, she will tell you that this is her job, but I think she goes above what is expected. She can always be found greeting each person she encounters throughout her day with a smile and a pleasant greeting. Enthusiasm for WHC is truly personified in Corrie Ramige. She is truly deserving of the Spotlight on Values award.”