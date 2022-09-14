WAVERLY – Four members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named August/September Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Corrie Ramige of Shell Rock, community relations, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator stated, “There is not a day that goes by that Corrie is not involved in promoting and making WHC better. Likely, due to humility, she will tell you that this is her job, but I think she goes above what is expected. She can always be found greeting each person she encounters throughout her day with a smile and a pleasant greeting. Enthusiasm for WHC is truly personified in Corrie Ramige. She is truly deserving of the Spotlight on Values award.”
Nick Nedza and Rob Edgar of Waverly, ambulance, were recognized for the value of excellence. Their nominator commented, “We had a very busy night in the Emergency Department one weekend. The ED providers and I really appreciated their willingness to sacrifice their night off, time with family, and their rest to provide care for our patients.”
Nick and Natalie Nedza of Waverly, ambulance and nursing administration, were recognized for the value of leadership. Their nominator wrote, “I would like to nominate Nick and Natalie for leadership. They are a great example of dedication to representing WHC in community events. They helped in all 4 of the parades in which WHC was a part of. I appreciate their willingness to give up their time to show the importance of getting involved. True leadership! ”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.