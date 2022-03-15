Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named January/February Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Beth Blake of Waverly, human resources, was recognized for the value of compassion. Beth was acknowledged for actions taken for a patient in the ED. Her nominator stated, “Beth is a great example of the compassion we provide our patients and their families. Regardless of what department or job we hold, we all have the ability to have a positive impact when caring for our patients.”
Kristy Richmann of Charles City, Shell Rock Clinic, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator commented, “Kristy is a wonderful CMA who is always willing to help everyone. She goes above and beyond every day to help the providers, other nurses and most importantly our patients. Kristy is certainly an asset to the organization.”
Jodie Oldenburger of Shell Rock, surgery, was recognized for the value of excellence. Her nominator wrote, “Jodie has always proven to be extremely flexible (very important in nursing) and reliable (extremely important during this time) and at no time does she sacrifice patient care and her compassion for the same. Jodie is always flexible with her schedule, time and duties. She sees a need and fills that need. This is why I choose to nominate Jodie for this recognition.”
Colleen Losey of Waverly, pharmacy, was recognized for the value of innovation. Her nominator stated, “Colleen truly went above and beyond as she does every day as a pharmacist at WHC! Colleen’s innovation in taking care of patients and providing them with the medication care that they needed at a critical time shows that she indeed deserves this Spotlight on Values Award.”
Tamara Lawless of Shell Rock, business office, was recognized for the value of integrity. “Tamara exemplifies integrity daily, with multiple patients and the care and effort that she gives every patient truly is an example for all of us. I know I have learned so much from her, and appreciate that she is always striving for the best outcome for our patients,” her nominator wrote.
Nick Nedza of Waverly, ambulance, was recognized for the value of leadership. His nominators stated, “Nick has been a great leader for our ambulance department and one that ensures that we all come to work eager to do the job and be the best we can. He makes sure we’re doing ok mentally, physically, emotionally, and not just at work but at home because he knows that it all plays a part in the level of care we provide to our patients. We all know we can count on him to help out if needed and he’s willing to dive in and assist on calls anytime necessary. His leadership is greatly appreciated and definitely makes this job more enjoyable.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.