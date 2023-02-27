Four members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named January/February Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Nikki White and Kerigan Kammeyer both of Waterloo, ambulance, were recognized for the value of compassion. Their nominator stated, “It is important for any EMS provider to know how to care for every patient that they encounter. It is also very important for them to know how to care for all those family and bystanders who might be on scene. Nikki White and Kerigan Kammeyer demonstrated just this and exhibited great compassion on a call. Not only did they treat the patient well, but they also helped care for the patient’s granddaughter who was on scene with her.”
Sara Rethamel of Fredericksburg, nursing administration, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator commented, “No matter who is passing in the hall, they will be greeted with a hello and a smile. This infectious attitude is something which should be celebrated and acknowledged. Sara truly exemplifies the value of enthusiasm.”
Melodie White of Plainfield, administration, was recognized for the value of excellence. Her nominator wrote, “Mel is a go to when it comes to all things in the reception world. If she doesn’t know the answer, she uses her resources and finds it quickly. Mel is pulled in several directions often yet she always goes the extra mile, ensuring tasks are completed on time and follows up as needed.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.