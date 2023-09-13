Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named July/August Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Kali Klinghammer of Clarksville, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of compassion. Her nominator said, “Kali cares for every patient and their families with compassion, expertise, and exceptional nursing. She is also a natural leader and takes initiative with her patients. She is calm in difficult situations; she has an incredible base of knowledge and is highly skilled at implementing it into patient care. I would trust my family to her care. She has this remarkable ability to predict what patients will need, what doctors need and what her team needs. She is an amazing and valuable part of the WHC team.”
Charlotte Westpfahl of Waverly, volunteer, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator wrote, “Charlotte’s beautiful smile and welcoming personality draw staff and guests alike to the dining room each Friday. Her love of volunteering shows in her dedication and enthusiasm to her position. WHC is truly fortunate to have her talents.”
Annessa Goodpaster of Oelwein, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of excellence. “Annessa is a Tech on the Med-Surg floor and has been with WHC for a very short time; however, she has demonstrated excellence by serving as a role model not only for other techs but for our entire nursing team. Annessa goes above and beyond everyday picking up extra shifts, providing excellent patient care, improving forms to provide better hand off report and she recognizes when processes need improvement and brings them to leadership in a professional manner.
Because of the excellent care and work ethic she has demonstrated she is now the preceptor for Techs that are onboarding. She respectfully collaborates with the team based on mutual respect, trust and open communication for quality patient care.
One nurse said, "I am amazed that Annessa is able to learn all of the preferences for each of us nurses, remembers and does what is asked."
Over and over team members have reported how amazing Annessa is and how thankful they are to have her as part of this team.
You will rarely find her sitting at the nurse’s station because she is providing care to the patients, visiting with family or restocking. One patient mentioned that “Annessa was so kind and that she made her very comfortable during her shower.”
Another patient said, "I haven’t needed to use my call light because Annessa is always in and out of my room, She is wonderful!"
"Please recognize Annessa for her caring heart, her excellent work ethic and how she leads by example every day to provide excellent care to the patients we serve,” her nominator wrote.
Beth Havlovic of Waverly, accounting, was recognized for the value of integrity. “WHC is very fortunate to have had Beth on our team for the last 16 years — working behind the scenes to manage our financial resources so we can continue providing quality person-centered care for our community,” her nominator wrote.
Jodi Connolly of Oelwein, laboratory, was recognized for the value of leadership. Her nominator wrote, “Jodi showed great leadership by stepping in and embracing a task and completing it in such a short timeframe. Thanks, Jodi, for helping format policies and for working so intently on the task.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.