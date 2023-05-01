Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named March/April Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Michael Thomas of Cedar Falls, medical/surgical, was recognized for the value of compassion. His nominator stated, “During rounds, the wife and daughter of a patient reported that their husband/father had received exceptional care from Michael. They reported that Michael showed compassion, support and patience with their husband/father, representing the WHC mission, vision, and values.”
Cherri Welter of Nashua, outpatient medical services, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator said, “Cherri’s role in the scheduling and management of the outpatient medical patients is critical to the department and the WHC facility. Each time I reach out to her, she always has a positive vibe and is happy to help. Her communication regarding schedule changes or cancellations is always appreciated. If she doesn’t know the answer to the question, she takes time to investigate and gets back to you that same day. Even during her busiest days, she maintains a positive attitude and is truly an asset to WHC!”
Jenni Swart of Dumont, outpatient medical services, was recognized for the value of excellence. Her nominator wrote, “Jenni goes above and beyond every day in our department. She recently took on the role of Lead RN and is also on the Nursing Council. She is always way ahead on getting the rooms stocked, charts ready for patient arrival and brainstorming for best patient flow. ”
Betsie Frey of Cedar Falls, pharmacy-hospital, was recognized for the value of innovation. “In the last couple of months, Betsie has been an integral part of the implementation of updating pharmacy equipment throughout the hospital. This project was a major undertaking and she has done it with a positive attitude the whole time,” her nominator wrote.
Lindsey Johnson of Allison, radiology, was recognized for the value of leadership. “Lindsey goes non-stop every day at work with a smile on her face. Leaders stand out by the nature of their commitment and the integrity of their character. Lindsey embodies all of this and she is very reliable and trustworthy. I frequently hear patients compliment her on a job well done and her amazing compassion! She is motivated and positively-engaged, serving as a true inspiration. She is highly respected throughout the hospital and ensures all her patients are well taken care of,” her nominator wrote.
Amy Bodensteiner, PA-C of Waverly, Christophel Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominator wrote, “Amy has gone above and beyond to work with her patients to help them afford their medications. As a WHC provider, her patients are able to benefit from the 340B program. She works with Center Pharmacy to see if medications are on the program and if not, she finds something comparable that is on the program.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.