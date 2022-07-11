WAVERLY – Seven members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named May/June Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Taylor Bouska of Tripoli, Christophel Clinic, was recognized for the value of compassion. Her nominator stated, “She focuses on our patient's needs and feelings while treating them with dignity. She takes her time with each patient to ensure they understand the education they may need, speaking calmly to reassure even the youngest patient.”
Stacey Lahr of Waverly, nutrition services, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator commented, “While working hard collecting dishes she will always stop and say hello in the hallway. She goes out of her way to engage with myself and the members of the department. She is enthusiastic about WHC as she looks to find any way to improve her surroundings.”
Jeff Mason of Shell Rock and Devontez Roberts of Waterloo, ambulance, were recognized for the value of excellence. Their nominator wrote, “EMS providers frequently go above and beyond for patients in what is likely that person's worst day of their life. That being said, what Jeff and Devontez did for a trauma patient recently quite literally went above and beyond what is asked of EMS providers in an effort to save his life. The rapid treatment, forward thinking, problem solving and physical sacrifice by these two enabled this patient to have a positive outcome.”
Sydnee Rix of Cedar Falls, Walk-In Clinic, was recognized for the value of innovation. Sydnee has recently taken on a newly created position. “Sydnee comes to work every day with a great attitude, ready to learn and willing to help anyone who needs it. She has taken on more duties voluntarily. She is very good with the patients. When transporting them to other parts of the hospital she always has a ready smile, and you can hear her making conversation to put them at ease. Sydnee also recognizes if the patient needs something extra and will take the time to talk with them and meet their needs if she is able,” her nominator wrote.
Deb Peters of Waverly, business office, was recognized for the value of integrity. Her nominator stated, “Deb is a dedicated, respectful, and accountable employee who has been helping out resource scheduling frequently while they have been short staffed. Deb is so easy to work with and always upbeat when we speak on the phone. I appreciate all she does for me and our patients.”
Dr. Renu Bansal of Cedar Falls, Shell Rock Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominators wrote, “Dr. Bansal has been more than willing to pick up shifts at the Walk-In Clinic on numerous occasions. She comes with a smile on and ready to help and see patients. She truly displays each of WHC’s values on a daily basis; however, her enthusiasm inspires me to provide this nomination. First and foremost, I have witnessed the wholehearted care she provides to patients and families. I have seen first-hand the positive influence she has brought to the Shell Rock Clinic. Dr. Bansal is a humble resource for all members of the team, and is happy to offer her guidance with a smile. Anyone that has worked with her would agree she is simply a joy to be around.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.