Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named May/June Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Haley Hillesheim of Nashua, Shell Rock Clinic, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator said, “Haley greets every patient with a great big smile and a welcoming hello. If we need help scheduling a patient or calling a patient back, Haley is willing to help us out. She is dependable and happily running around the office getting things done. Just when you think she is probably tired out Haley finds the energy to do more. She has done multiple jobs since she started here and never complains. Shell Rock Clinic is fortunate to have Haley be our coworker!”
Jenna Hubbard of Waverly, radiology, was recognized for the value of excellence. Her nominator wrote, “She is a true team player, putting patient needs above her own. She goes above and beyond getting patients’ exams completed. Jenna embodies grace and compassion with every patient and is an integral part of our Radiology Department.”
Dixie Meyer of Vinton, information systems, was recognized for the value of innovation. “I would like to nominate Dixie for her thoughts and ideas, along with building and implementing new tabs in the Ambulatory and Daily Assessments that have, and will, make documenting quicker and cleaner. She always strives to make nursing her priority when it comes to understanding how the world of IT works,” her nominator wrote.
Natalie Nedza of Waverly, nursing administration, was recognized for the value of leadership. “I had a difficult time picking a value that Natalie most exemplifies. I decided that her Leadership encompasses all of them the most. My reasoning in this is that since she has been employed at WHC, she has breathed a breath of new air into Inpatient Services. She shows her excellence daily in how she treats the staff with compassion, thereby helping us to extend this compassion towards our patients. I feel that Natalie is someone we can go to if we need something to happen. She is able to help us make change. With her energetic smile and bounce in her step, I feel like she is our biggest cheerleader,” her nominator wrote.
Monica Peterson, DO, emergency department, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominator wrote, “While visiting the ER during the first trimester of my pregnancy, Dr. Peterson thoroughly investigated my symptoms. By doing so, I received a proper diagnosis that led me to getting the specialized care I needed for the rest of my pregnancy.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.