Eight members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named November/December Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Danielle Barth of Allison, nursing administration, was recognized for the value of compassion. Danielle was recognized for her interaction with a patient in the emergency department. Her nominator stated, “This interaction should have been recorded as a way to demonstrate not only de-escalation techniques, but also how to show compassion to everyone no matter the situation.”
Lynn Lahr and Sara Sparks-Henrichs of Waverly, Shell Rock Clinic, were recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Their nominator wrote, “They work together as receptionists at Shell Rock Clinic. I work in the office behind the front desk, so I frequently overhear the smiles in their voices when they speak with patients. They always provide a quick greeting and are very helpful. When patients have questions, they are quick to find the right person to help and always stay positive with patients. They also provide smiles to their coworkers.”
Alicia Jahnke of Waverly, pharmacy, was recognized for the value of excellence. Her nominator commented, “Alicia has had to take on the entire COVID-19 infusions and vaccines process. From the very first hint of information available for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusions and vaccines to come out of the Pandemic in 2020, Alicia has worked with this new challenge and all of the day-to-day, sometimes hour-to-hour, updates and changes in this never before experienced territory. Considering the Pandemic and everything that came with it, as many of us are hoping to return to 'normal,' Alicia continues to work with the ever-changing COVID-19 infusions and vaccines and their many components. Alicia has done an outstanding job with these COVID-19 products and processes behind the scenes to make it easier for the rest of us and she is very deserving of this honor of receiving this Excellence Spotlight!”
Nick Nedza of Waverly, ambulance, was recognized for the value of innovation. “Earlier this year, Nick pitched the idea of creating a podcast to the marketing department. Within weeks, it was in the works, all due to Nick’s innovation. He was given very little direction and had a list of 10 guests and topics within hours. He has spearheaded the project with humility, and deserves much more recognition for his dedication. Nick’s goal is to inform those within and not within EMS about the profession, and he’s doing so in a unique and innovative way which will reach a variety of audiences. Nick is the epitome of a great, innovative leader,“ his nominator wrote.
Jane Haigh of Cedar Falls, Christophel Clinic, was recognized for the value of integrity. Her nominator stated, “She is one of three referral nurses for the women’s and family practice clinics. We split up the providers for our workload. Whenever Jane is caught up with her tasks, she frequently is in our pending referrals along with her own to help decrease our counts. She always does this without us asking for help. She is considerate and caring with our patients and always works quickly to process their referrals and testing appointments in a timely manner. ”
Laura Norem-Genolous of Waverly, laboratory, was recognized for the value of leadership. Her nominator shared, “Laura spent the past three months working on a startup/validation for a new piece of microbiology equipment. This was a major project that took a lot of hard work and dedication. She only agreed to be the ‘lead’ micro tech shortly prior to getting the new analyzer. This was a huge undertaking for her. The start up of this analyzer took hours of her time each day. We worked on it every day for over three months. She even came in extra on the weekends to ensure that the process could be completed. We are now live with this instrument, but she continues to work on extra validation samples and training for the staff.”
Tara Hensley, PA-C of Rockwell, Nashua Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominators wrote, “She is an inspiration to her staff, and has been instrumental in building and developing her team. She has taken on many new patients in the past six months and has made sure they are receiving the best care, receiving their annual diagnostic tests and labs, and takes her time following through with their concerns. She looks out for the best interest of all her patients and coworkers on a daily basis.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.