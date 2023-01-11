Eight members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named November/December Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.

Danielle Barth of Allison, nursing administration, was recognized for the value of compassion. Danielle was recognized for her interaction with a patient in the emergency department. Her nominator stated, “This interaction should have been recorded as a way to demonstrate not only de-escalation techniques, but also how to show compassion to everyone no matter the situation.”