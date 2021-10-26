Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Miranda Vance, of Clarksville, Medical/Surgical, was recognized for the value of Compassion. She recently helped her co-workers complete tasks for a patient on an extremely busy weekend. Her nominator stated, “This saved me both time and energy on the busy weekend. I appreciate Miranda’s help that day. She shows dedication and compassion not just with this situation but in all the work she completes on a daily basis.”
Lynn Wingo, of Waverly, Environmental Services, was recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. His nominator wrote, “Lynn always takes care of the building with a positive attitude and greeting. He was so enthusiastic when I needed help in an employee restroom in the busy walk-in clinic to help get us hand soap. He immediately helped me with a positive attitude. Thank you!”
Katie Willenborg, of Waverly, Respiratory Therapy, was recognized for the value of Excellence. Her nominator commented, “Kate is the ‘go-to’ person in our department for questions or help. She consistently goes above and beyond her job title and duties to be sure things are managed and running smoothly.”
Derrick Wygle, of Waverly, Emergency Department, was recognized for the value of Integrity. His nominator wrote this after a recent situation in which Derrick showed true integrity, “Derrick was positive and professional. Because Derrick was involved with the situation and took charge, I believe the patient and her son were able to seek the right level of care in a timely manner. Derrick is an asset to the emergency department and Waverly Health Center. His integrity stood out. He has integrity that benefits staff and even more so, the patients, which is why he should be recognized.”
Rhonda Wehling, of Sumner, Education, was recognized for the value of Leadership. Her nominator stated, “Rhonda has been exemplifying leadership in the coordination of education for the opening of the new emergency room. Rhonda is assisting Kim (our new ER educator) in preparing education and getting staff set up to attend mandatory learning. Rhonda’s guidance during this busy time to get our staff prepared for opening day has been priceless.”
Dr. Renu Bansal, of Cedar Falls, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominators wrote, “Dr. Bansal shows what a true leader is at Waverly Health Center and always sets the bar high. Thank you, Dr. Bansal, for being willing to step outside of the norm and for being an admirable team member at Waverly Health Center! Her patients love her as well as the staff she works with. She is an excellent example of not only leadership as a value but also every other value, especially compassion, excellence and integrity.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.