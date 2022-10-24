WAVERLY – Eight members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.

Leah Anhalt of Plainfield, nutrition services, was recognized for the value of compassion. Her nominator stated, “Compassion is simply a kind, friendly presence in the face of what’s maybe not going your way. As I walk into the dining room each day, I’m greeted with Leah’s smile and kind heart. She’s eager to help and is so pleasant to interact with. No matter what was going on beforehand, I leave the dining room with a smile and a warm heart. Thank you Leah for all you do for staff, visitors and patients!”