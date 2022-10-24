WAVERLY – Eight members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Leah Anhalt of Plainfield, nutrition services, was recognized for the value of compassion. Her nominator stated, “Compassion is simply a kind, friendly presence in the face of what’s maybe not going your way. As I walk into the dining room each day, I’m greeted with Leah’s smile and kind heart. She’s eager to help and is so pleasant to interact with. No matter what was going on beforehand, I leave the dining room with a smile and a warm heart. Thank you Leah for all you do for staff, visitors and patients!”
Kate Vohsman of Waverly, nutrition services, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Her nominator commented, “Kate is the perfect example of enthusiasm. You won’t often find her without a smile on her face. She is eager to help you and it’s a great way to start your morning! From time to time, Kate will need my assistance for a project and is always willing to learn and is very grateful for my help! Thank you Kate for your smile, attitude and dedication to WHC!”
Evan Kramer of Waverly, information systems, was recognized for the value of excellence. His nominator wrote, “Evan has done the majority of the hardware install for the building project. This involves a lot of extra work on top of everything else he has to do. Evan makes sure all hardware is on hand and labels each item with its location. Evan has come in to work on these moves outside of his normal working hours with little to no complaining. Evan takes his time and makes sure everything is working as it should before moving onto the next workstation. I think Evan deserves this spotlight because he is organized, willing to help however he can, and pays great attention to detail.”
Bailey Krull of Waverly, nursing administration, was recognized for the value of innovation. Bailey was nominated for her great work on getting large whiteboards made and installed in the trauma rooms. “As the Trauma Coordinator, she looked for a way to improve the care provided to each and every trauma patient who comes into the ED. Bailey took on the challenge of finding a way to record and communicate what has been done for each patient and what still needs to be completed,” her nominator wrote.
Alisha Eggers of Cedar Falls, pharmacy-hospital, was recognized for the value of integrity. Alisha recently went above and beyond with a patient. Her nominator stated, “I appreciate the time and dedication Alisha shows to our patients so they can all have positive outcomes and get on track to feeling better fast.”
Leo Steffen of Waverly and John Scheibel of Janesville, volunteers, were recognized for the value of leadership. Their nominator shared, “Leo and John are always vital volunteers, but have been especially helpful through the various stages of construction. Most recently, with the closing of the green entrance, both Leo and John spent several full days in a row walking patients and guests throughout the hospital. Leo stood outside for several hours simply to ensure patients were able to find the door to enter the hospital. Leo and John can always be found with a helpful smile and warm demeanor. Both of these wonderful volunteers show the value of Leadership by providing guidance and compassion, being problem-solvers, and going above and beyond in their duties.”
Lara Kyhl of New Hartford, emergency department, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Her nominators wrote, “Lara works incredibly hard in the ED and always provides excellent patient care. She is a natural leader and has established a long history of teamwork, forward vision, and compassion. Lara is intelligent, can easily apply her knowledge and skill in patient care and teamwork. She is a true asset to Waverly Health Center. She is a leader in the ER. She is respected by staff, colleagues, and patients. Lara is a compassionate provider that strives to provide great care and at the same time, support her co-workers.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.