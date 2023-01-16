Waverly Health Center (WHC) offers two classes for expecting parents. To view the full schedule of events, visit www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events/
Waverly Health Center (WHC) offers two classes for expecting parents. To view the full schedule of events, visit www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events/
Saturday, Jan. 21
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
This class has been designed to help you prepare for the birth of your child. The purpose of the class is to prepare expectant mothers and support persons for labor and delivery. Fee is $35.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Choosing how to feed your child is an important decision. This breastfeeding class was designed and is taught by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) to help expecting mothers review basic principles and learn what to expect when breastfeeding. This class is open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. Fee is $20.
Both classes are held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor. Space is limited, therefore pre-registration is preferred. To register for either class, call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953.
