Waverly Health Center (WHC) is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.
Self-nomination or nominations by a co-worker or community member are all welcome. One exceptional employee volunteer will be selected from the nominations. A donation of $250 in the employee’s name will be given to a non-profit 501©3 agency selected by the employee. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.
Go to WaverlyHealthCenter.org and click on ‘News’ or https://bit.ly/WHCSpirit2021 to view award guidelines and to nominate a deserving WHC employee today!
Call 319-352-4942 with questions.
Awards will be presented in February of 2022.