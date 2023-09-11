Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. LifeServe Blood Center will be on the WHC campus and is aiming to host 25 donors made up of WHC staff and community members.
Although the blood collection takes about ten minutes, donors should expect to spend 45-60 minutes at WHC in total. Donors can save about 10 minutes by completing the “quick pass” questionnaire prior to donating. The quick pass must be completed on the day of the donation. There is no deferral after receiving a vaccine or booster.
To access Tendrils, park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window.
Appointments are required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3LgyqMl (case sensitive) or call (319) 483-1360.