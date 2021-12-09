Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following classes and clinics the week of Dec. 12 through 18:
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Anyone who is expecting is welcome to enroll in the breastfeeding class offered, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not! An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate.
Fee is $20. Class will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Masks are required.
Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive, which helps make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID. Masks are required.
Thursday, Dec. 16:
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
This free presentation is for those who are considering surgical weight loss. If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet.
If you plan to attend in person, park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils entrance near the Center Pharmacy. If you want to join via Google Meet:
Join: meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 PIN: 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Masks are required. Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033.
Saturday, Dec. 18:
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
Expecting parents are invited to attend a prenatal class held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Fee is $35. Masks are required.
Contact the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register.