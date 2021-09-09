Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host an “Advance Care Planning Clinic” to assist members of the public in completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney. This month’s clinic is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known upfront, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
These clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Please call 319-483-1360 to schedule your appointment, and bring a valid ID.