There are three remaining public events at the health center this month:
Wednesday, July 20
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Monday, July 25
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! This group meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. For more information, call (319) 483-4118. Masks are required.
Thursday, July 28
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Masks are required. Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360 or www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/fitagain