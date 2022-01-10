Waverly Health Center’s (WHC) first baby of 2022 has arrived!
Welcome, Macey Kay! Waverly Health Center’s first baby of 2022 has arrived!
The first baby of the new year always marks a time to celebrate. And for one specific family in our area, there’s an extra reason to celebrate.
Parents Shelby and EJ Runice of Nashua welcomed baby girl Macey at 12:38 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Macey weighed in at 5 pounds and 0.04 ounces. She was 18.25 inches. Dr. Chris Johnson assisted in the delivery.
“We are so excited to be parents! We weren’t expecting it to be quite as early as it was since she wasn’t due until Feb. 1, but couldn’t be happier,” her parents commented.
In celebration of having Waverly Health Center’s first baby of the year, Shelby and EJ received a special “First Baby Basket” — stuffed with receiving blankets, toys, goodies and gifts for the new parents and baby — from the hospital, Center Pharmacy and WHC Auxiliary.