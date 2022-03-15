Waverly Health Center (WHC) will begin site work on the green parking lot beginning Wednesday, March 16 and ending in the middle of May.
During this time, the road leading up to the green entrance doors will be under construction. This means driving to the green entrance doors to drop off patients will not be possible.
Lower and middle level parking will be available in the green lot and the green entrance doors will be open, however, patients who are not able to walk from the lower parking areas are strongly encouraged to use the new blue parking lot and blue clinic entrance located off of Eighth Street Southwest on the south side of the building. Drop off will be available at the blue entrance doors and volunteers will be available to escort patients and visitors throughout the building.
Once finished, the new lot will feature eight additional handicap accessible parking spots at entry level and a new drive that will extend to the south side of the building.