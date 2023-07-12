Friday, July 14
4 p.m.- Midnight Food Vendors Open
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Show & Shine Car Show (East Parking Lot)
4 p.m.-8 p.m. Inflatables (On the Grounds)
5 p.m.-7 p.m. Art & Wine (Droste Building)
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Smoking Gun Band (Main Stage)
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Stackhouse (Main Stage)
6:30 p.m. Tim the Music Man (4H Building)
7 p.m. Hall of Fame (4H Building)
8:30 p.m.-Midnight Boogie & the YoYoz (Main Stage)
Saturday, July 15
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Disc Golf Tournament at Brookwood Park
8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Parade Line-Up (Sale Barn) Sponsored by First Bank
10 a.m. Waverly Heritage Days Parade (Lineup begins at 8:30 AM)
Noon-Midnight Food Vendors Open
Noon-8 p.m. Inflatables (On the Grounds)
Noon-8 p.m. Pedal Time $5/ride
12 p.m.-4 p.m. Darrel the Balloon Man (On the Grounds)
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Floyd Junker & the Beaver Creek Band (Under Event Tent)
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Princess’ Greet (4H Building) We will have a couple of princess’ greet kids as they come into our Kids Bingo event.
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Kids Bingo (4H Building)
1 p.m. Bags Tournament (near beverage tent)
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Superheroes (On the Grounds)
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Princess’ Greet (Droste Building)
2 p.m. Candy Bar Walk (Droste Building)
2 p.m. Robotics Club Demonstration (Droste Building)
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Touch a Truck (West Parking Lot)
2 p.m.- 5 p.m. Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s (Dale Howard Auto Stage)
3 p.m. Fire Department Demonstration (West Parking Lot)
3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Bingo (4-H Building)
3:30 p.m. Kids prize drawing (Location undetermined at this time)
4 p.m. Fire Department Demonstration (West Parking Lot)
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Music Bingo (4H Building)
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Kris Karr Band (Dale Howard Auto Stage)
9 p.m.- Midnight Arch Allies (Dale Howard Auto Stage)
10 p.m. Fireworks (On the Tractor Pull Track)
Sunday, July 16
7 a.m.-Noon Fly-In Pancake Breakfast (Waverly Municipal Airport)
NEW! Time unknown- Disc Golf Workshop
1 p.m.-4 p.m. Ira Sturdevant Historical House Tours and Music (502 1st Street SW Waverly, IA)
NEW! 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Dred 1 Dread Reggae Band (Kohlmann Park)
– Luck Shack will be available with Snow Cones for sale.
7 p.m. New Horizons Band (Kohlmann Park)
Times and activities are subject to change. All activities are weather permitting.