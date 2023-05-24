When Jim and Michele Fischer purchased their house at 606 3rd Avenue SW, it is believed to have only been owned by people related to one Waverly family. The Fischer’s commitment to preserving the historic integrity of the special features of their home makes this a residence worthy of receiving a 2023 Waverly Historic Preservation Award. They were presented with this award by the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) on Saturday, May 13, at a special program in Brookwood Park.
The Fischer’s two-story Queen Ann-style house was originally known as the “McCoy House” after its first owners, Thomas and Catherine McCoy. Work on this single-family dwelling began in 1899 and the house was sold by local real estate agent B.C. Dickinson and contractor Chas. Krouse to Anna McCoy for $1900 on March 5, 1900, according to the Waverly Republican newspaper. Ownership passed to William McCoy (family relationship unknown) and then to other relatives until 1993, when it was bought by the Fischers.
The most distinctive architectural characteristic is an elaborate sunburst molding on the front gable peak. The house has a cross-gable roof and stone block foundation. It was recently painted in an historic pallet of soft gray with cranberry and white trim. This not only makes the sunburst “pop” but helps the house to avoid the common, but era-inappropriate, mistake of painting it white.
The owners also chose to repair and maintain the east-side ell porch (a wing at right angle to the main portion of the building) which is decorated with a balustrade of connected and turned spindles at each of the posts. Other Queen Anne ornamentation includes canted (or angled) corners, corner board trim, and scroll-cut moldings. It isn’t always possible to retain everything: the original skirting was replaced by diagonal sheet lattice panels and a carriage house on the property was torn down. Sadly, it was sinking into the yard and filling with standing water, thus forcing removal by the Fischers. Jim Fischer remembers that the first year they owned the house, when he went to retrieve his lawn mower from the carriage house, the mower was frozen to the ground because of all the water puddling inside the building.
By maintaining a well-preserved example of this style of structure and initiating “building improvements made with regard to sensitive restoration or original design,” the Fischer’s home caught the eye of the WHPC, resulting in this award. Research into the Iowa Site Inventory Form, completed as the SW historic district was scouted for boundaries, complimented the exterior for the “high level of integrity [that] enhances its significance.”
According to another document, the Historical and Architectural Reconnaissance Survey, completed after the 2008 flood, this house is potentially eligible on its own for the National Register of Historic Places. It narrowly avoided inclusion into Waverly’s Sturdevant SW Historic District due to lack of eligible and contributing properties around it. But now, 606 3rd Avenue SW and its owners have received recognition for a job well done, including listing on the WHPC’s website about this local award at www.waverlyia.com/HPAward.