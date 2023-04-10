The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission is looking for nominations for its Waverly Historic Preservation Award and Waverly Historic Register. Local citizens, including property owners themselves, are invited to nominate properties to the Commission for consideration. Nomination forms can be found at the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission website at http://www.waverlyia.com/community-development/about-us/historic-preservation-commission/default.aspx. Previous winners of this award can also be found on this website.
To be eligible for a Waverly Historic Preservation Award, a property must be at least fifty years old and within Waverly’s city limits. The property may be used for either residential purposes or non-residential purposes. The award may be given either in recognition of work undertaken in the last three years or to honor a long-standing commitment to preservation. Private residences are judged on the basis of exterior appearance only, and there can be multiple winners each year. Waverly Historical Preservation Awards are determined by using one or more of the following criteria:
1. Building improvements made with regard to sensitive restoration or original design (including, for example, removal of contemporary materials that compromised the original architectural intent).
2. New addition in keeping with the original structure and setting.
3. Adaptive reuse of a building that preserves the original architectural character.
4. Historic paint color scheme.
5. Historic landscape design, which displays an effort to preserve the original landscape character and setting of a building.
The Commission also accepts nominations to the Waverly History Register on a continual basis. Recent entries into the registry include First Baptist Church, Crosspoint Church, and 4 Queens Dairy Cream. Previous entries onto the Waverly Historic Register are also available on the Commission’s website. For a property to be accepted onto the Waverly Historic Register, the property must meet any of the following criteria:
1. The site is associated with an event or events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history--Waverly’s, Bremer County’s, Iowa’s or the nation’s.
2. The site is associated with the lives of persons significant in Waverly’s past.
3. The site embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction, or that represents the work of a master, or that possesses high artistic values, or that represents a significant and distinguishable entity despite components which lack individual distinction.
4. The site has yielded, or may be likely to yield, information important in this area’s prehistory or history.
5. The site is a natural feature significant in Waverly’s past.
If you feel that your property or someone else’s property deserves recognition for outstanding preservation work, please take a few minutes and make a nomination. Commission members are ready and willing to help with your nomination.