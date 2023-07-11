The Waverly Senior Center will host an Open House free to the public during the 2023 Heritage Days. On Saturday, July 15th from 2-4 pm, visitors can tour the historical Victorian-style building that houses the Waverly Senior Center and enjoy an exhibit of photographs of Waverly historical landmarks.
A Waverly Senior Center Board member has researched photos from the 1890’s through the 1950’s. Photos from the 1890’s through the 1940’s have been framed and 14 of them will be on display throughout the Senior Center. There will be a brochure available at the Open House which includes a brief history of Mitchell Manor and 17 of the total 19 photos researched..
A sampling of the historical photos on display includes the very reminiscent above ground Waverly swimming which opened in 1935 and an emotional parade honoring soldiers departing for WWI in 1917. Waverly history buffs will thoroughly enjoy this look back in time.
What: “Waverly History Through Photographs of the Decades”
When: Saturday, July 15th from 2-4 pm. Light refreshments will be served. No cost to attend.
Where: Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. Ample parking available including handicap spaces. The Center is handicapped accessible through the east door entrance.
Contact: 319-352-5678 or wavseniorcenter@gmail.com
“We are excited to offer an additional historical event during the Waverly Heritage Days Festival! We hope citizens young and old will stop by the Senior Center during the Open House to see our beautiful home and framed photographs of Waverly landmarks” said Cyndi Campbell, Board President of the Waverly Senior Center. “There is no cost to attend, and it will be a great break from all the outdoor festivities.”