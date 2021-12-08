There is a new bidder in the sale of the former Champions Ridge site, and the Waverly City Council will hold off finalizing the sale until January because of that.
The council held a public hearing originally intended to formally sell the 141.67-acre plat to an unnamed real estate developer for $12,000 per acre, or $1.7 million if there were no new bids received before 4 p.m. Friday.
However, a group known as Waverly Holdings LLC made a counterproposal of $13,100 per acre, or $1,855,877, prior to the deadline.
The resolution passed on a 4-0 vote with Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers, Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas absent.
City Attorney Bill Werger explained in an agenda memo that since Waverly Holdings is not the original bidder for the property, the city must wait another 30 days from Monday’s meeting before finalizing the sale. If no competing bids are received before 4 p.m. Jan. 5, the council will vote to accept Waverly Holdings’ purchase during the Jan. 17 meeting.
Werger told the council during the Monday’s session that Waverly Holdings and the original bidder had a “bid-off” until the current offer became the high mark.
“We have to delay it again, because all of the rules for urban renewal property sales talk about in terms that you have to have a 30-day notice of the intent to accept a bid for a specific dollar amount,” Werger said. “Since the dollar amount changed, we have to have the 30-day notice all over again.
“We don’t have to take any offers, and we do not want to take any offers. We committed to this buyer that once they went through this whole process, this would be the offer that would be accepted.”
However, the public hearing that was held to initially finalize the $1.7 million purchase will remain open through the Jan. 17 meeting.
Werger said both the original developer and Waverly Holdings indicated they wanted to develop the plat, and that Waverly Holdings was going to do “active planning” for what they want to do with it. The attorney could not get into any specifics whether it was for commercial, residential or mixed use.
The city purchased the property from the Neil Smith Estate in two phases: 79.18 acres for $837,760.24 in 2012 and 62.49 acres for $559,152.32 in 2017 for a total of $1,416,917.56. The intended purpose was to turn the farmland into a complex that would have had 12 baseball and softball diamonds, the Bremer County Fairgrounds and a possible campground.
For seven years, the city partnered with two different management groups to try to raise the money to begin the development, but both ran into resistance from a few potential donors. In July 2019, then-Mayor Dean Soash declared the project dead after the development agreement between the city, the Bremer County Fair Association and the Waverly Softball Association was terminated by the council months earlier.
Since then, the BCFA purchased 80 acres from Hanawalt Farms on the east end of Waverly, which surrounds the new location of Titan Machinery at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast. They are planning to request a two-year extension of the lease to Memorial Park during the Dec. 20 council meeting to allow them time to develop the new site and to hold the 2022 and 2023 fairs at the park.
Also, the city established a task force, chaired by Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School principal and former Waterloo West baseball coach Jeremy Langner, to establish a new site for youth baseball and softball. That effort led to the development of Cedar River Park, which will have seven youth-sized diamonds, a Miracle League field and an adaptive playground along Cedar River Parkway across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex.
Werger said the former Champions Ridge site — known legally as Parcels M, N and O in the southwest quarter of Section 4 of Washington Township — has some “challenges” when someone would develop the land. That includes access to Iowa Highway 3 and to water and sewer.
“There’s going to be some thought — obviously some development thought — as to what to do for a preliminary plan, a master plan of some kind,” Werger said. “Moving forward, you have to do zoning and those kinds of things.”
Currently, the plot is zoned A-1, or agricultural, with a special provisional use.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe asked if Waverly Holdings would be working actively with city staff to get the land developed with some sort of residential usage.
“Hopefully, we can solve a few problems,” Rathe said.
Werger said the rezoning could be done for mixed-use.
“It’s such a large property, we wouldn’t make anybody do the whole thing,” he said. “It probably won’t be all of one thing with the size of it.”