On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, communities around the world honor those who served to protect their respective nations in the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement to end World War I.
Known here in the United States as Veterans Day, community members gave their thank-yous to the men and women who were members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — the Space Force is still new — on Thursday through different ceremonies and special acts.
In Waverly, a few dozen veterans and supporters gathered inside the Great Hall of the Waverly Area Veterans Post to salute the veterans. While the chairs were spaced 6 feet apart and everyone wore masks to keep those in the hall safe from COVID-19 in 2020, this year’s festivities were nearly back to normal.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2208 of Waverly was the host of this year’s ceremony, and its commander, Don Ryan, was the keynote speaker. He reflected on the meaning of the word “veteran.”
He said Siri, the Apple-created AI assistant, defined the term as someone who no longer serves in the military.
“To me, it is a person who has courage, honor, dedication, discipline and willing to put others’ safety before their own,” Ryan said. “A true hero.
“It doesn’t mean that a veteran was never scared, didn’t ever question the purpose of the mission put before them, or even wanted to throw in the towel some days, but they represent these things, because they carried on and served despite of those feelings.”
The post commander told the audience about how he entered the Navy after graduating from high school. His first thought was that he didn’t want to continue going to school right away, which drew laughter, and added that monetary gains wasn’t a goal either.
He said his father, an Army veteran during the Vietnam War years, was an influence. He remembered the years that the younger Ryan joined his father at the Sumner American Legion Post for meals, dances and other events.
“It was the main gathering place of the town, although some would argue that it was the only place to gather in a town of that size,” Ryan said, drawing more chuckles from the crowd. “They may be right.”
He recalled perusing through the military memorabilia that the Sumner Legion Hall housed and viewing the parades on Veterans Day each year, in which his father was a participant.
“I was filled with great pride,” Ryan said of his father. “He was my hero. I still feel that pride today, and he is still my hero.”
Ryan said his father’s heroism extended to the times when he was asked to speak to high school history classes about his experiences at Vietnam. Ryan added his father was “pushing through even though your mind was telling you not to.”
He noted that during one of his father’s Vietnam veterans’ reunions that there was much camaraderie between them, even though most did not know each other. Ryan noted that it was the first time that he witnessed the true casualties of war, as some had various injuries, both physical and mental.
“That was when I realized my dad had such a hard time talking about his experiences,” Ryan said. “I was in awe of all of the bravery that was in that room.”
By the time he was a junior in high school, Ryan met with the different military recruiters who visited his high school, and then spoke with his parents about enlisting. While his mother was apprehensive, she supported his desire even though she remembered everything she went through when her husband was in the Army.
Meanwhile, his father had this piece of advice:
“He said, ‘Join the Navy or the Air Force,’” Ryan recalled, again to laughter, “‘so you can travel and see the back of the head of the guys marching in front of you.’ So that’s what I did.”
Ryan enlisted in the Navy on a deferred entry so he could finish high school. When he came home for the first time the first Memorial Day after he completed basic training, he said he finally felt the “brother- and sisterhood” that veterans have for each other.
“I was so proud to finally march next to my dad, and the feeling was unbelievable,” Ryan said.
Earlier in the ceremony, after the Waverly-Shell Rock band played patriotic music, veterans stood as the hymn or march from their branch was played during a recorded medley. Meanwhile, elementary students passed out hand-made thank-you gifts to show their appreciation.
Ryan said that is part of the pride that comes from putting on the uniform.
“Even today — for those of you who still fit in them,” he said to more giggles, “or even the uniforms of our different posts that we serve today.
“I was honored to take part in the honor guard (Wednesday) for a fellow veteran’s funeral. Afterwards, we had many thank-yous from family members. It was nice to receive those thank-yous from people and all of the nice gestures from businesses on this day that they give us free meals as a token of their appreciation on Veterans Day.
“But I truly believe that the families that are left behind at home as the veteran gets deployed deserve a huge thank-you as well. They also are pushing through and taking care of the home front despite all of their fears, worries and challenges. You all will never know how much you meant to that veteran as they were away.”