The Waverly Horse Sale is kicking off its fall auction on Wednesday and for the next couple of days, antique dealers and traders from all over the country will sell and buy rare finds.
The history of one family will go into the hands of another to be used and cherished.
On Monday, trucks and trailers were lining up to unload carts, barrels, manure spreaders and wheels, among others.
Charlie Coryn from Canandaigua, New York was among the early arrivals. Co-owner of Coryn Farm Supplies in his hometown, he has been indulging in his hobby of selling horse equipment.
He is carrying on a tradition set by his father, whose first and last name he also carries. The family started the farm supply business in 1937.
Son Charlie has been coming to the Waverly sale for 20 years.
Today, he estimates he puts on 35,000 miles on his truck, traveling from Vermont to Iowa to Canada to Pennsylvania each year.
He said he used to haul a bigger gooseneck trailer but with the price of gas, he has been driving a smaller one instead.
For the October sale, he has brought a Pioneer forecart, a piece of equipment one would put in front of a horse.
When this editor quipped that some people like to put the cart before the horse, he laughed.
“This is what you put before the horse,” he said.
Over the years Charlie has sold and bought a lot of items in Waverly. He considers himself semi-retired, and has long sold the horses he used to have, but plans to stay with trading horse equipment for now.
“We didn’t fall far from the tree,” he said of continuing his father’s legacy.
Like Charlie, Robert Foley from Galena, Illinois has been coming to the sale for decades. The owner of Red’s Wholesale Barn, for the past 30 plus years he has been coming here with son Clint.
On Monday, the two were unloading a big trailer and a few items in Robert’s truck, including an eagle decoration. Earlier, they had unloaded multiple carriages, barrels and a trio of carvings.
“We have been busy,” he said.