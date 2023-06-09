Waverly Health Center will be conducting a full-scale, hands-on drill on June 14, training its staff and testing its new facilities to respond to large-scale emergencies.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday until approximately 8 p.m., hospital paramedics and medical personnel, Bremer County Emergency Agency responders, Waverly firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies will be working through a scenario at the fairgrounds in Waverly’s Memorial Park that will involve hospital staff and about 40 volunteers who will act as patients in need of help at the mock scene.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said that if residents hear sirens or calls to dispatch and see emergency vehicles headed to Memorial Park in that time frame, they should know there is a drill and not a real accident.
“We want the public to be aware of this exercise so that they do not panic,” Pickett said. “You may see several emergency vehicles at the fairgrounds, hear calls over the scanners, and sirens in the community. Please remember this is only a drill.”
Pickett said his deputies participate in drills around the county and for this drill, he has adjusted schedules so a couple of deputies would be able to take part in the hospital exercise, but also will have a deputy answering other calls during the simulation.
While the drill is ongoing, organizers want community members who do not serve as volunteer “patients” on the scene to stay out of the way of the fairgrounds.
Nick Nedza, the EMS manager at the hospital, said that the goal is to test the preparedness of the hospital personnel.
With the new facilities at the hospital and the new processes, the need to test the capacity of the response and learn from the review that will follow, has become a priority, Nedza said.
“It’s really just preparation, it’s an exercise,” Nedza said. “We will be working together to ensure that we know we have the capabilities to handle all these patients, which we know we do.”
During the exercise, the hospital and law enforcement agencies will continue to handle their daily duties.