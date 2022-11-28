Bethany Schott has a big smile.
It is not an adornment on her face she puts on in public.
She wears it everywhere and its genuineness and its uplifting rays rub off on those around her at work and at home.
Many who know her wonder where this radiance comes from and seek her out in hectic times because besides the smile, they know they can count on Bethany’s rolled up sleeves and her sharp mind to help them in crunch times or when they feel dispirited.
One such scene was unfolding on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when the Waverly Hy-Vee buzzed with frantic shoppers piling turkey, stuffing and pies in their carts. A change in the store’s schedule– it was going to be closed on Thursday, a first in many years–added to the bustle.
At the deli area, there just weren’t enough hands to keep up with the line, and that’s when Bethany pitched in, stepping in to make salads, run the fryers and the register to relieve her fellow workers from the pressure and help the customers.
For those in line, the extra set of hands meant saved time to get the rest of their errands done. For those on the cooking line, it was a reassuring action that relieved the pressure valve.
But for Bethany, it was an instance of why she does what she does–she loves to work and help people, especially when there’s a challenge.
The added adrenaline from the holidays energizes her even more.
“I thrive on chaos,” she said. “I love pressure.”
There aren’t many workers who would put love and pressure in the same sentence, but Bethany does.
She considers it a great motivator.
It is fitting that the 29-year-old is the new store manager at the Waverly Hy-Vee. She is only the second woman in recent memory to hold this position in the store, but she holds another important record of her own:
Bethany is among the youngest female store managers in the company.
Where she fits in the company’s lineage is not important to her.
What really counts in her book is that she is where she wants to be and where she is needed.
It is no small feat that in just five short years Bethany has traveled from a part-time clerk at the Charles City store, where she was hired on the spot after a walk-in interview, to her current job of leading the Waverly store.
What propelled her forward was her work ethic, her genuine desire to lend a hand when others need it, and her understanding that ultimately, as a go-getter leader, what she finds really gratifying is making the customers happy.
She tells her story with humility, not sugar-coating what life had presented her with, but cognizant of her inner stamina that ultimately prevails.
She moved to Charles City from Dallas, Texas, to be closer to her sister and her mother, who had moved to Iowa for the lifestyle the midwest offers.
In a turn of events, Stacy Hoard, the previous Waverly Hy-Vee manager, worked with Bethany at the Charles City store. Hoard is now back at that store, creating the opportunity for Bethany to try her hand at her first store manager position in Waverly.
“I thanked her for creating so many opportunities for me,” Bethany said.
She added that on her way to a management position, she had been cheered on by the following managers at the Charles City store: Ryan Parker, the store manager, Steve Jeffrey, the manager of store operations and Tim Thompson, the man who took over once Jeffrey retired.
Bethany started in Waverly just before the holidays, when the rush in the aisles takes a life of its own.
She thrust herself into the fast-paced season with the focus of a diver ready for the depth and the unexpected.
She hasn’t had a moment to reflect on exactly what her work day would look like past the holidays, but she is confident that she will work just as hard and as efficiently in times of lull as she does in times of tempestuousness.
When things quiet down, Bethany plans to step up the store’s community outreach. She has plenty of experience to show in that regard, as in Charles City, she was in charge of community engagement. There, she organized contests, Easter egg hunts, parade participations and other gatherings.
“I am so looking forward to this,” she said.
In Waverly so far, Bethany has helped grill brats and burgers at the Wartburg Homecoming, and, along with the dietician, took part as one of the sponsors of the 5K in the middle school this fall.
Bethany is proud of her non-traditional path. Traditional schooling in Pekin, Illinois, her hometown, was not for her, but she earned her high school diploma while holding three jobs.
“Everywhere I worked, I worked to management status,” she said.
At one point, she thought about nursing as a career, and tells the cautionary tale of changing her mind on the last day of her two-week notice, telling her manager she realized she was making a mistake.
“I asked if I could have my old job back and that was it,” she said, noting that sometimes people hesitate to reverse themselves even when they know the decision they had made “doesn’t feel right.”
Bethany says that long before she was “given” the manager title, she did the work.
“Nothing changed besides the location and the title,” she said of taking over Waverly Hy-Vee’s top job.
She said she counts herself lucky to have all of the department heads in the Waverly store be very experienced in their field.
“They were all very open and inviting,” she said of the reception she received from the employees.
She also has been embraced by the regulars who come here for coffee in the morning.
That warm reception has made it easier for her to handle the daily commute and the fact that she is not in the same store with her fiancé, Ian Vieweg, who is the meat manager at the Charles City store.
“It is a really nice town,” she said of Waverly. “People are really nice here.”
What is in store for Bethany at Hy-Vee is yet to happen.
“I’ve never worked for such a good company,” she said.
But Bethany doesn’t spend time thinking it forward. Above all, she is focused on making every day count.
“I love putting smiles on people’s faces,” she said. “My work is my hobby, really.”