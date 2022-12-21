Waverly Hy-Vee’s Krystal Weidemann has had the opportunity to do something pretty special to help spread the Christmas spirit.
For the past five years, Weidemann has been able to help decorate the Governor’s Mansion through the Iowa Floral Association.
“I belong to the Iowa Floral Association,” Weidemann said. “I got involved through a gal that I know and this was my fifth year doing this. It is a camaraderie so being able to be there with those people has been great.”
Florists are not the only people invited to help decorate the mansion.
“There were other people outside of florists,” Weidemann said. “The gal that decorated the tree upstairs was actually a dental assistant. So being able to see people from all walks of life come together and do this was pretty special.”
Each year, the groups are tasked with different rooms to decorate for the Christmas season and this year, there were new ornaments to be placed around.
“They have finally added new ornaments and new people,” Weidemann said, “and we get to do new rooms each year and this year we did the dining room, side and front hallways. We hung garland, we decorated the chandeliers, the radiator covers and the china hutch. We also hung more garland over the victorian coat racks, we hung wreaths on the front doors. We did the front entry way as well.”
Although the group is supplied with all the decorations that they will need, the groups get to design it however they see fit.
“Getting to design it whatever way we want is a great way to let the spirit flow.”