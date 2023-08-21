A new Waverly clinic opened its doors on Monday.
Located at 1203 W. Bremer Avenue, under the water tower, in the fully renovated building which once housed Pizza Hut, Waverly Industrial Rehab (WIR) is ready to welcome patients.
A collaborative venture between Taylor Physical Therapy, and Summit Industrial Medicine, the clinic offers unique services, which flow out of the combined synergies of the two entities in the field of industrial rehabilitation and occupational medicine.
The goal, co-owners Dr. Jerod Gayer and Dr. Jon Fields say, is to provide a continuity of medical, rehabilitative and wellness services in one spot and with state-of-the-art expertise and equipment.
How the idea became a clinic
In the past two years, as they moved from discussing ideas into planning their vision, and then honing in the detail of a tangible project, Gayer and Fields visited similar facilities at the Mayo Clinic and the Olmsted Medical Center to learn from the best and bring the best practices to Northeast Iowa.
“It’s innovative and unique,” Jerod Gayer said.
To that end, they have hired a dynamic team of professionals to lead in their respective areas.
Two physical therapists, an occupational therapist and an athletic trainer will work out of this office, in addition to a clinic coordinator and an occupational medicine physician.
Who are the founders of WIR
WIR is a fusion of the expertise of Dr. Jerod Gayer and his wife, Deb, of Waverly, and Dr. Jon Fields, of Janesville.
Team Taylor: Experienced leaders in physical therapy
At the Waverly Health Center, Taylor Physical Therapy has focused on helping patients, from pediatric to geriatric with a range of impairment and disabilities to achieve their rehab potential.
At WIR, the Taylor team, which will continue to work at the hospital, will focus on occupational medicine services that are distinctly different from the therapy services they provide at Waverly Health Center.
Physical therapists and husband-and-wife duo Deb and Jerod Gayer have worked at Taylor Physical Therapy, which is housed at the Waverly Health Center, for over two decades. In 2013, they, along with Ron Ragsdale, bought the business, which was established in 1971 by the late Bill Taylor.
Deb Gayer graduated from UNI in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in science and earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University in St. Louis. She specializes, among other things, in concussion management and breast cancer rehabilitation.
Dr. Jerod Gayer earned a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Iowa in 1997, a master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University in 1999, and a doctoral degree in physical therapy from the Arizona School of Health Sciences in 2003. He is focused on the administrative aspects of the clinic and specializes in orthopedic and sports medicine, patient care at the Wartburg Clinic and, as an athletic trainer, has been helping with Waverly-Shell Rock football since 2000.
Another experienced Waverly physical therapist will also be working at WIR.
Casey Doyle graduated from Wartburg College in 2001, with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He then earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Iowa. He specializes in outpatient and home healthcare services while working on business wellness program development and occupational health rehabilitation. His work includes functional capacity evaluations, post-offer testing design and job-site analysis.
Destry Sperfslage, the head athletic trainer at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School and the director of sports medicine at Taylor Physical Therapy, will also be working at WIR. After graduating from UNI in 2012 and later, earning a master’s degree, Sperfslage, a Manchester native, worked with the Denver Broncos before returning home to Iowa.
Leading the marketing efforts will be Abby Moore, the director of marketing and business development. The New Vienna native graduated from the University of Iowa in 2016 with a degree in athletic training. She later earned a master’s degree in athletic training from UNI.
Opening a new clinic worked out well for the Gayers, who are recent empty nesters. They partnered in the new enterprise with Dr. Jonathon Fields.
Dr. Jon Fields
A graduate of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he also completed an Occupational Residency Program, Dr. Fields is board certified in occupational and environmental medicine. An avid hiker, the father of two worked as an engineer for a decade before he went to medical school.
Over the years, he thought about starting a business of his own, hence Summit Industrial Medicine.
Dr. Fields, now a Janesville resident, said that his unique background of having worked in the industry and his business background working in the corporate care setting, has allowed him to develop a set of unique skills, which will help patients and employers alike.
Also on the team is Christine Clay, the clinic and care coordinator, who adds 15 years of occupational health experience to the combined expertise. A Denver resident, she has extensive knowledge of the logistics of working with providers and work comp managers and especially enjoys helping the patients.
A well-synced team at WIR
With the services it provides and with the environment it has created, WIR is planned to be a one-stop shop and a destination for a range of issues, such as work injury care, pre-employment physicals, specialty exams, take over care, performance and fit-for-duty testing and work hardening on site, among other things.
On Friday morning, with work crews still adding finishing touches to the building interior, the owners and their staff were busy unpacking workout equipment, handling phone calls, and coordinating schedules, taking turns answering questions for this story.
Excitement about a new beginning permeated the air, along with the smell of fresh paint, accompanied by the sound of unpacking large items.
The energy was palpable and so was the spirit of getting the job done, everyone picked up tasks that needed to be handled, without regard for rank.
Leading the effort that morning was Sperfslage. He explained the stations at the new clinic and even took a box up a set of stairs, and then climbed a ladder, to illustrate how the environment in the clinic is designed to approximate real-life work situations.
WIR will fill an important niche in the local area, Dr. Jerod Gayer said.
“This is a project two years in the making,” he said. “Everyone knows it is hard to find workers. So it is more important than ever that they can do the job and return to work after an injury. The way we will be providing these services will be unique. The reception we have received from local businesses has been great. We are excited to serve the workforce of Northeast Iowa.”