When Mary Ventullo of Waverly saw the catastrophic floods in Tennessee over the weekend, her heart sank.
In just one day, 17 inches of rain had fallen in Waverly, Tennessee, ripping houses off their foundations, devouring property and lives.
“I was shocked at the amount of destruction there was,” she said. “It looked like a tsunami.”
A retired nurse, Ventullo wanted to help. On Facebook, she came across a post by Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, reshared by Waverly Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, about the tragedy of the flood in Waverly’s namesake just 600 miles away.
A nurse with 42 years of experience under her belt, including 11 years at the Waverly Health Center in the last portion of her career, Ventullo decided to send a donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the organization tasked with providing relief to the flood-stricken area.
Meanwhile, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist at the WHC, had written an email to the mayor and the city administrator asking if Waverly, Iowa, could be of assistance.
During Monday’s council meeting, the mayor explained that he had called officials in Tennessee and learned that the best way to assist is to donate to the community foundation as means allow.
To assist, go to https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/tennessee-emergency-response-fund.
Also at the meeting, Councilwoman Beaufore encouraged people to help.
Speaking to Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday, Hoffman noted two needs — prayers and donations to the community foundation.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce has reached out to their counterparts in the Waverlys around the country to organize a more concerted effort.
Seeing the unfolding tragedy, Ventullo, the retired nurse, remembered a light-hearted moment about 10 years ago when she learned about the existence of Waverly, Tennessee.
That day, six large pizzas were delivered to the ER entrance of the Waverly hospital, but no one had called in the order.
It was later discovered that someone from Waverly, Tennessee, had called the wrong Waverly pizza store, creating the confusion.
The staff at the Waverly Health Center enjoyed the pizza windfall, inadvertently sent to them by someone in Tennessee.
“We were very thankful,” Ventullo recalled.
Then, turning to the grievously tragic situation, she added:
“It would be nice if we could help in a small way to help them out,” she said.