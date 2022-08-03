Waverly junior archer places 10th at national archery event

Hunter Telleen placed 10th at a national junior archery event in Decatur, Ala. at the end of July.

 Courtesy Photo

Hunter Telleen, 13, has only been doing archery for the past year and a half, but he has found his passion and niche in sports.

Hunter and his brother had been doing summer events with the Bremer County Conservation Board for the past couple of years. Hunter’s love started with the one day archery course that the conservation board holds every year.