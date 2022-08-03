Waverly junior archer places 10th at national archery event

Hunter Telleen, 13, has only been doing archery for the past year and a half, but he has found his passion and niche in sports.
Hunter and his brother had been doing summer events with the Bremer County Conservation Board for the past couple of years. Hunter’s love started with the one day archery course that the conservation board holds every year.
“He found that it is his passion,” Lynn, Hunter’s dad, said. “Hunter was really good the first day and asked for a better bow for Christmas that year. He has tried every other sport. He does cross country and set the school record in the 1600 for the 7th graders. He also set a school record in the Go-Hawk Hustle 5K.”
The new bow helped further Hunter’s development. The Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) program in Dyersville was the next stop for Hunter and his archery development.
“We have been taking him down to Dyersville to shoot once a week,” Lynn said. “His development there has been exponential. During the summer we take him down to Toddville to shoot once or twice a week.”
The JOAD program is akin to the 4-H programs in that it teaches the fundamentals to youth archers. The program goes up to the age of 20 and it helps the young athletes go to competitions around the country.
Hunter competed in the USA Archery JOAD Target Nationals, July 21-24, in Decatur, Ala., where some of the best youth archers in the country competed in recurve, compound and barebow divisions. Hunter placed 10th in the compound bow division for boys 13 to 14 years of age.
“His goal was to place in the top-10 and he did that,” Lynn said. “His growth has been amazing to watch as both a parent and fan of the sport. The people we met down there were amazing. There were people from all over the country, even Hawaii.”
Hunter also participated in the Iowa Games this past weekend in Ames where he participated in the freestyle 12-14 division.
“He shot even better at the Iowa Games than he did in Alabama,” Lynn said. “Hunter is going to the Iowa State JOAD competition in Toddville at the end of August.”
His growth has his coaches encouraging Hunter to go to even bigger tournaments including one in Yankton, S.D. later in the year.
The Olympic Committee does not have compound bow shooting in their summer sport lineup, but it could be implemented by the 2028 Los Angeles games.
“His ultimate goal is the Olympics,” Lynn said. “They don’t have it right now, but he is hoping that he will get a chance to compete in the 2028 games and represent the United States in the sport that he loves.”