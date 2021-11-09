Members of the Waverly Karate Club competed in the World Tang Soo Do Association regional tournament held in Chisholm, Minnesota this Fall.
Justin Maas was first in sparring and third in forms. Eve Duppong was first in sparring and first in forms. Jo Schatz was first in sparring and second in forms. Steve Duppong was second in sparring and second in forms. Simon Duppong was first in sparring and first in forms. McCoy McIlravy was first in sparring, first in weapons forms, and second in open hand forms.
Their instructors are Master John Jensen and Patricia Fox.