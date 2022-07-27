You don’t have to be a licensed business person to show entrepreneurship.
That’s exactly what a group of kids were learning to do over the summer break in Cedar Falls. On June 20, this editor found them selling lemonade and sweets along Seerley Boulevard.
If you have ever tried to interview a bunch of excited kids, you would understand how hard it was to get the exact detail of who did what in the process, but after a lot of back and forth, when facts were disputed and memories were checked, and parental permission was obtained for a group picture to be taken, the story goes like this:
Ava made the oatmeal bars, Max made the lemonade, Hallie made the bracelets, and Claire, Ava and Max made the sign.
In the picture, from left are Hallie Gielau, 11, Max Berendzen, 11, Arya Ceaglske, 6, Ava Stalnaker, 12, Luke Stalnaker, 8, Sam Berendzen, 7, and Claire Stalnaker, 12.
On top of telling me about their work, the kids were so excited when they learned the picture will appear in the Waverly paper.
As I often do in such interviews, I asked help from the kids to spell their own names, as I know that makes them feel important. I always praise them and tell them they just earned a cub reporter status.
It is also important to note that the Stalnaker kids are the grandkids of Lynn and Dean Campbell of Waverly. The kids were delighted Grandma and Grandpa will see them in the paper and promised not to tell them about the picture.
The original plan for the picture was to run it right away, but, as it sometimes happens in life, this did not happen.
Hence this belated recognition of a group of kids, some with Waverly roots, all working on a great summer project to learn business skills.
At the end of our conversation, they kindly offered to treat me to some lemonade and a bar for free — a clear break away from the business savvy — but I politely declined.