Waverly kids, friends, sell lemonade at Cedar Falls stand

Right along Seerley Boulevard in Cedar Falls, this group of kids catered to walkers by offering lemonade and sweets on June 30, 2022. From left are: Hallie Gielau, 11, Max Berendzen, 11, Arya Ceaglske, 6, Ava Stalnaker, 12, Luke Stalnaker, 8, Sam Berendzen, 7 and Claire Stalnaker, 12.

 ANELIA K. DIMITROVA photo

You don’t have to be a licensed business person to show entrepreneurship.

That’s exactly what a group of kids were learning to do over the summer break in Cedar Falls. On June 20, this editor found them selling lemonade and sweets along Seerley Boulevard.