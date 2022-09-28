What can you do with a missionary spirit and a willingness to help?
A lot, if you ask a trio of Waverly siblings.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ella Pattengill, 12, her brother Cameron, 10, and her sister Nora 7, pooled their resources to see the power of their own initiative.
They sat in front of Waverly’s Love & Lace on main street, and worked as a team to raise money for Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge, an educational program for kids in the Assemblies of God, a Finished Work Pentecostal denomination.
A pile of ripe tomatoes and butternut squash on the table and in buckets on the sidewalk, raised in Ed Paulsen’s vegetable garden, offered the yield of the earth for the cause.
A jar with money on the side of the table showed, on first blush, the result of kids’ labor–about $60 in cash.
It was a solid starting sum, especially given the fact that the kids had just set up their stand.
They didn’t have a specific goal they were trying to meet for the rest of the afternoon, but they had a purpose – it was part of a challenge to kids at Crosspoint Church in Waverly– to raise money for missionaries Tracy and Pam Hodges in Alaska.
If the all kids in the church were to raise $3,000 by Sunday, which will be celebrated as Epic Give Day, the children’s pastor, Dick Gruber, said he would kiss a piglet.
If the kids were to exceed that goal and reach $4,000, then the lead pastor in the church, Jonathan Barthalow, would also kiss the piglet.
Neither had ever done that, Gruber and Barthalow told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday afternoon as they laughed, but both said they were prepared to entertain the congregation were the goal to be met or exceeded.
“It is a motivator,” Gruber said.
He wasn’t joking.
Just thinking that the pastors would have to be in that awkward position to kiss a piglet – Mark Mummelthei has committed to bringing a baby pig for the purpose – made the Pattengill kids at the table giggle.
Gruber said the reveal will happen in the Oct. 9 children service.
“It will be online,” Cameron laughed.
The Pattengill kids called Pastor Gruber, PG, and wondered how he would fulfill his promise.
But they understood the seriousness of what they were doing with fundraising.
In fact, next year, Cameron is thinking that he might go on a mission trip to Alaska, along with other church members, to experience the work that goes on there.
Wednesday was the first time the Pattengill kids, who are homeschooled, worked at the stand, but it was not the first time they raised money for a cause.
Last year, Cameron and Ella biked to the neighboring community of Denver and for each mile they covered, they raised a certain amount of money for another cause.
During an interview with Waverly Newspapers, the Pattengill kids answered all questions from this editor with great poise and thoughtfulness.
Their responses prompted me to ask a question I usually reserve for adults as its answer is so character-revealing.
I had not really tried it on kids, but the Pattengill bunch, whose dad is one of the pastors at the church, seemed ready for a challenge.
Hitting the right note with an active verb and a Search Engine Optimization headline, Ella suggested, “Kids raise money for BGMC.”
“Should I say ‘kids’ or should I say, in that headline, ‘Pattengill kids,’” I asked.
Without missing a beat, Ella tutored me with a seamless suggestion. I made minor changes to it, as the headline shows, but kept the thrust of the sixth-grader’s wisdom.
Here it is as it rolled out of Ella’s lips:
“You should say ‘kids,’ not ‘Pattengill kids’ because you don’t have to be a pastor’s kid to raise money,” Ella said, with irrefutable journalistic logic.