The Greater Waverly Kiwanis Club is once again raffling off an exquisitely built “Shed.” Turn it into a special hideaway or let your garden tools rest in grandeur. Master Craftsman Craig Freesemann has built it ready for you to be the envy of your neighbors. This year’s raffle is bigger and better with a growing list of additional prizes to win. Some of the additional prizes that could be yours are (2) ½ hogs (donated by Andy Demuth), the ultimate bench (built by Darrell Steege), and more.
Tickets are $5.00 each or (5) for $20.00. Sales are on now through July 17th. We will publicize the time and place for the drawing and provide a listing of all the prizes before the last date of sales. You do not need to be present to win. Our WINNERS will have the opportunity to “Choose” their prize. The first ticket drawn picks their prize and so forth until the last winner receives the remaining prize. The “Shed” winner will be responsible for all the applicable taxes required. To purchase tickets and to receive a complete rule list, contact any member of the Greater Waverly Kiwanis club or email gwkiwanisclub@gmail.com.
The ”Shed” will be on display at various locations until the end of the raffle. You can plan to see it and buy tickets at two “Concerts in the Park,” the Farmer’s market, Heritage Days, and other events and locations. Tickets will also be available to purchase by Venmo (see our website Greater Waverly Kiwanis Garden Shed/ Playhouse Raffle | Facebook and the banner on the shed), selected area businesses, and from Youth baseball and softball teams. The proceeds from this year’s raffle will support Youth baseball and softball, The Kiwanis Miracle field, and the Cedar River Park ball fields.