The Greater Waverly Kiwanis Club shed raffle is near the end. You can still buy tickets from Kiwanis members, with venmo (see Greater Waverly Kiwanis Garden Shed/ Playhouse Raffle | Facebook), or at Heritage Days July 16-17 and the Lion’s Pancake breakfast at the airport. The drawing will take place on July 17th at 6:30 prior to the UNI Horizon Band concert in Kohlmann Park. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets will be drawn to accommodate all the prizes and kept in order of the drawing (Mayor Adam Hoffman will be the official ticket drawer.) The first ticket drawn will be contacted to choose their prize, and so forth until all prizes are distributed. Please contact Kiwanis at gwkiwanisclub@gmail.com for a full listing of the rules. Other prizes besides the shed (built by Craig Freesemann and product donations by Spahn and Rose) include (2) ½ hogs and processing donated by Dan and Andy Demuth, ¼ beef and processing donated by BRE-CON Farms, a handcrafted maple table by Darrel Steege, and a Kwik Star gift basket.
The proceeds from the raffle will be used in fulfilling our club’s mission in serving the children and their families locally. With the new Cedar Park Ball fields and concession stand, Kiwanis will be managing and updating the offerings at the new concession stand. We are looking for groups interested in fundraising opportunities at the new ball park with our support. The Kiwanis Miracle Field is so named for the donations made by the club and its members, with special gratitude to past member Paul Mardorf and his family for their strong financial backing. We are excited to be a part of the Cedar River Park ball fields and supporting an inclusive place for all ball players.