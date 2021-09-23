This year marks the 42nd year of the Waverly Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (CPID) here in Waverly or commonly known as the “Tootsie Roll Drive.” This year’s drive is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2.
Volunteer Knights will be stationed at Casey’s West, Casey’s South, Fareway, Hy-Vee and Kwik Star South seeking donations for the intellectually disabled. You will recognize them by their very attractive yellow smocks.
One-hundred percent of funds go to support the intellectually handicapped with 10% of the funds raised goes directly to the State Special Olympics and remaining 90% focused on local agencies and area schools. Some agencies that have directly benefited from our program are, NE Iowa Special Olympics which benefits local athletes, WSR Schools Special Education, Tripoli Schools Special Education, Larrabee Center, North Star, and Inclusion Connection.
The Waverly community and surrounding area have always been generous in supporting the intellectually disabled.
Last year, we exceeded $210,000 in cumulative donations over the 41 years of the program.
Donations from individuals and businesses will be especially important this year. If you can make a donation, make the check out to “Knights of Columbus CPID” or “KC Tootsie Roll Drive” and give it to a Knight, send or drop it off at St. Mary Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly, IA 50677.
Please help us reach our goal.