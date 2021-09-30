The 2021 fall leaf and yard waste collection for Waverly will begin Oct. 4 and continue through Nov. 12.
Leaves and yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags.
Leaves and yard waste in plastic leaf bags will not be picked up free of charge.
Each bag is to weigh no more than 50 pounds.
Place bags of leaves at your front curb on your regular garbage day by 7 a.m. during the weeks of Oct. 4 through Nov. 12, for pick up on your garbage day or shortly after.
Sticks and brush are not picked up during the Fall Leaf Collection weeks.
Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.