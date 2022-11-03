The annual membership dinner for the Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be held on Monday evening, November 14, on the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, at 1300 4th St. NW. The social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with the meal served at 6 p.m. by Sunrise Catering, with a program following. Our Boys Staters and Girls Staters will be sharing briefly about their weeklong experiences this past June, where the boys attended at Camp Dodge in Johnston, IA, and the girls attended at Drake University in Des Moines. If memberships for the coming year have not yet been paid, this may be done prior to the meal. Dinners will be free with paid memberships, with Legion memberships at $40, and Auxiliary memberships at $25 for the ‘22-’23 year. Meals for others attending are $10/plate. Please note: Reservations MUST be made by Saturday, November 5. Call 319-352-3112, leaving your name and the number attending. We hope to see you there.
Waverly Legion and Auxiliary host annual Membership Dinner Nov. 14
