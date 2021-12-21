The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176 met on Monday evening, Dec. 4.
They voted to give gifts to the following: $500 to Retrieving Freedom, which trains dogs for veterans, $500 to LZ Phoenix, which helps the homeless veteran with housing and a program to help them get back on their feet, and $500 to Marshalltown Veterans Home in memory of our late Third District President, Pat Williams.
These gifts were made possible by the Waverly businesses as well as the community who so generously gave to our poppy distribution last May.
One hundred twenty-five dollars was also given by the Unit to the United Way Holiday Gift Shoppe, held in Waverly.