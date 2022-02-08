The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 is once again looking for applicants from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School junior class to attend Girls State 2022, held at Drake University in Des Moines, June 19-24.
The junior class girls will have received the application information through an email sent to them through the school, providing the form to apply. This program provides the opportunity for young women who have reached the age of 16 by Sept. 15, 2021, and have completed their junior year prior to this week-long event.
Young women selected to attend across the state of Iowa get to experience the process of state government. Since 1937, more than 1 million politically savvy young women have attended this outstanding leadership program. Girls State is designed to increase awareness and knowledge of the Iowa governmental processes in a mystical state from the district, county and state level, while also teaching the participants about their duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Entertainment and fun are also a part of the Girls State week.
Due to the generosity of George and Kathleen Beebe, natives of Waverly, our Waverly Auxiliary is able to fund perpetual scholarships to the young women who have been selected and participate in the 2022 Girls State week. These scholarships may be used for four year universities, junior colleges or trade schools. The first scholarship will be given prior to her freshman year at college, and the second at the beginning of her sophomore year, after successful completion of her freshman year.
Applications must be completed and received no later than Friday, Feb. 18 for consideration. Please mail to Kathy Epley, 1991 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly, IA 50677. Additional contact information is provided on the application form.