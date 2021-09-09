Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring the annual tree replacement program for Waverly area residents. The program objective is to continue to restore the Waverly tree canopy.
Any Waverly Utilities Customer may take advantage of the program if their property has had a tree removed due to storm damage, insects, or disease.
Trees may be purchased by the public at Tiedt Nursery and Wells Hollow Landscaping. The program is a 50% rebate up to $75 off the cost of each tree. For example: a $100 tree would get a $50 rebate, a $150 tree would get a $75 rebate, and a $250 tree would get a $75 rebate.
There is limited funding so there is a limit of 30 trees rebated this year. Each purchaser may only buy two trees per address each year. The rebate will not be permitted for Maple Trees. Check with local vendors for a list of available replacement species. The choices will be limited by their current inventory.
The dates of the program are September 13-November 6. There will be no sales after Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Any questions about this program should be directed at Garret Riordan or Jen Troyna in City Hall at 319-352-6263, or by email at griordan@waverlyia.com or jtroyna@waverlyia.com.