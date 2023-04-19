The Waverly farmers market is ready to bloom at South Riverside Park, on Saturday, May 6, but this year, there will be a joyful nourishment added to the experience in June and July besides buying fresh kale, tomatoes and baked goods.
Young kids and their parents will get a chance to watch puppets perform evergreen stories and sing along with librarians Emily McClimon and her music partner, Trevor Krug.
For nine weeks, the pair will be bringing Storytime, one of the signature programs at the library, to the farmers market, an initiative intended to bring residents in closer contact with its offerings.
The farmers market will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday.
Knowing that not everyone can visit the library often, McClimon and Krug are excited to showcase their reading and performing talents to engage kids and their families.
“I think finding new ways to bring the library’s resources to all members of our community is very important,” McClimon told Waverly Newspapers. “Families with young children need events to attend that are free, low pressure, and have high rewards in terms of the developmental benefits, and I think Storytime is the perfect thing.”
Emily says the experience will foster curiosity and education in young minds, not to mention create a space for enjoyment and togetherness that will deepen friendships and make new ones.
In another effort to reach into the community, the library will soon get a bookmobile that will be running this summer, enabling community members to browse and check out books to take home.
During this summer’s Storytime at the farmers market, the stories will likely be centered around seasonal topics like enjoying the summer, bugs, ponds and frogs. Although each week will come with its own set of stories and songs, McClimon wants to incorporate food, garden, and farm themes to fit with the market vibe.
“Fellowship is a really great side effect of attending Storytimes,” she said. “I’ve seen many friendships blossom between new moms, new dads, and lots of little ones!”