Waverly Public Library still has several events happening throughout the remainder of September.
Storytimes are back, with Lap Storytime happening at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Music Storytime at 10 a.m. Thursdays, and a new Saturday Storytime at 10 a.m. each weekend. The storytime at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, will be a special bilingual event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Come test your knowledge at Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the library. Bring a team or join one when you arrive.
Creative-minded teens and families can look forward to our free Fall Painting Class at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration is required and filling up quickly, so call today to get signed up.
Teens that are high school sophomores and older can join us for an after-hours, Tactical Nerf Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but the library does have a limited supply available to borrow.
Registration is now open for our Fall Smash Bros Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. This event is open to all ages.
Registration is also open for the Third and Fourth Grade Book Club that will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 7, 14 and 21. This group will be reading “Pie in the Sky,” the 2021 All Iowa Reads children’s selection. They will get to have a virtual meeting with the author at their Oct. 21 meeting.
You can register for these events by calling, emailing, or signing up online.
We hope you will join us for one or more of these great events as we finish out September.