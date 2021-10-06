When the Waverly Public Library Board of Trustees meets on Oct. 12, it will take up the purchase of a vehicle library staff hopes will engage more of the community.
Library Director Sarah Meyer-Reyerson gave the Waverly City Council an update Monday night of the upcoming move, which the council did not need to take any action. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, who presided Monday as mayor pro-tempore due to the absence of Mayor Adam Hoffman, explained the library board acts independently of the city, much like Waverly Health Center and Waverly Utilities.
Meyer-Reyerson said most of the funding for the purchase of the “library outreach vehicle,” or what many call a “bookmobile,” is coming from the Wayne and Nancy Anderson Estate. However, she said the common term might predetermine the scope of the use of the truck.
“We don’t know what exactly what we’re going to call it, yet,” Meyer-Reyerson said. “We’ve got so many other plans for the usage of it, we don’t want to limit how people think of it.”
In addition to $179,000 from the Andersons’ estate gift, the library has obtained several grants totaling $16,000. Those grants include $5,000 from the Guernsey Charitable Foundation, another $5,000 from the Bremer County Community Foundation, $5,000 more from the State of Iowa Recovery Plan, and $1,000 from the Waverly Shell Rock Area United Way.
Those funds will cover the $195,000 purchase price of the vehicle, which uses a 2022 Ford E-450 van chassis with a 17-foot dry van box from Farber Specialty Vehicles, of Columbus, Ohio. If approved Tuesday, the library will take ownership in August 2022, a 300-day order window.
Meyer-Reyerson said the library board hired consultant Michael Swendrowski, of Specialty Vehicle Services LLC, of Franklin, Wisconsin, to send out the requests for proposals to seven vendors. Swendrowksi received two, from Farber and from TechOps Specialty Vehicles, of Stevensville, Maryland.
“I asked him if he was concerned about that, and he said that that industry right now is ‘fat,’” Meyer-Reyerson told the council. “They’ve got all the business they need, they’re really booming, and so he was happy we got two. He’s had some cases lately where they hadn’t (received any), so that was a good thing.”
She added the late-summer delivery of the van is “good timing” for the library.
“We will have finished our summer reading program rush for next summer, and then we’ll put our efforts into getting the bookmobile ready for the fall,” she said.
Kangas closed the update by making a joking suggestion based on a British artic autosubmarine’s name from a contest five years ago.
“The only name I can think of is ‘Booky McBookface,’” he said, which elicited much laughter in the chambers. “I’m sure there’s something more creative out there.”
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the contract between the city and the Waverly Police Department. A year ago, the police changed union representation from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents the rest of the unionized city workers, to the Fraternal Order of Police, which does business locally as the Waverly Police Protective Association.
City Administrator James Bronner said the name is the only change to the contract, which will remain in effect through June 30, 2023.
“It’s the same contract that you (the council) approved prior,” Bronner said. “But because they had switched to their own representation, we need to approve that secondary part of the contract now to finish it out.”