In-person Waverly Public Library programs, including regular storytimes, will be cancelled through Friday, Feb. 11.
Thank you for your patience as we take steps to keep our small staff safe and ensure we can keep the library open. We know library programs are important to our community, and we apologize for this disruption. Some programs will be postponed or moved to virtual meetings; please see the library’s website calendar for more information.
The library building will remain open its normal hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. All other services currently remain unchanged.
This cancellation does not apply to meeting room reservations.
If you have any questions, please reach out to us at 319-352-1223.