Join the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a panel discussion on sustainable agricultural practices in Iowa.
Our four panelists are Rob Faux of Genuine Faux Farms, Jackson Kimle of Midland Co. Shrimp, Jim Wedeking of Timber Ridge Bison, and Michael Luebbers, a soil technician with the NRCS.
The panelists will talk about their areas of expertise, explain how they relate to sustainability in Iowa and answer questions from hosts and attendees.
All attendees will earn an entry into a door prize drawing for one of the three giveaways: $150 to Tiedt Nursery, $150 to Ecker’s Flowers & Greenhouses, and $150 in Waverly Dollars.
This program has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. We hope to see you at the library for this important discussion.